Time to rehash the drama! Katie Thurston came face-to-face with her exes during the Monday, July 26, episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. But first, she had to say another difficult goodbye.

The episode began with Katie contemplating her connections as she prepared for hometown dates with her final four: Greg, Blake Moynes, Justin and Michael A. She discussed her intentions to save her feelings for her future fiancé by not telling any of the men she was in love with them.

While Katie toiled over her remaining relationships, Michael struggled with being separated from his son, James, for such a lengthy period of time. He already decided to not introduce his only child to Katie during his hometown date because he wanted to protect his son from the cameras due to his young age. Instead, the two stayed in touch via FaceTime.

During a call before hometowns, Michael told James that he was on a work trip but would be home soon and they would take a vacation together then. He knew he couldn’t explain to his son what he was really doing because he wouldn’t understand, but he hoped the payoff would be worth it in the end. However, James worried his dad when he told him, “I know what the problem is. Maybe Daddy left because he [doesn’t] want to see me.”

Michael kept his composure until he hung up the phone but then began crying. As a single parent — having lost his wife, Laura, to cancer in 2019 — Michael felt guilty and selfish for leaving his son, so he went to talk to Katie in her hotel room. He informed her that he had to go home because his child needed his father and Michael couldn’t focus on anything else but him.

Katie was blindsided and emotional, telling Michael that she saw them making it to the end of the season together. They agreed their relationship would’ve worked outside of the show, but she ultimately supported his choice, as much as she wanted him to stay. He credited her with teaching him how to love again, and they shared a kiss goodbye.

Katie lamented that their connection was still present yet unexplored, noting that she wanted a life with Michael. “It’s very possible that my person just left,” she said through tears.

The episode then transitioned into The Men Tell All, with cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Scroll through the gallery below to read all the revelations from Katie and her former flames: