Bachelor Nation is still questioning why Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk got heated during the season 17 premiere — and Us Weekly has answers.

As discussed on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, according to one source, Aaron, 26, and Cody, 27, have “mutual friends” and ran in the same circle before they started competing for Katie Thurston’s heart of The Bachelorette. The two men both currently reside in San Diego and “have seen each other in town,” but didn’t have any issues until night one of Katie’s season, per the insider.

A second source tells Us that the insurance agent and the Most Wanted Records cofounder went at it after Aaron confronted him about Cody’s intentions, criticizing his decision to bring a blow-up doll as part of his limo entrance. During Monday’s premiere, fans simply saw the two contestants fighting with no context.

“I don’t like you, bro. Like, I’ve never liked you,” Aaron told Cody. “And that’s fine. We don’t have to talk at all. And it’s not my fault I don’t like you.”

The zipper sales manager responded, “Well, you don’t like me, so that is your fault.”

“I’m literally just telling you exactly what’s up,” Aaron declared.

Cody was seemingly as confused as the rest of America, replying, “All right, I don’t agree with anything you said. I don’t think there was a need for that at all.”

In his confessional, Cody added, “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about dude?’”

Fans didn’t see Katie, meanwhile, address the situation during the premiere. Before the episode aired, she told Us that she was expecting some level of tension between the men.

“I wanted it to be a safe space for everyone and allow people to speak up when they wanted to. And I mean, there’s going to be drama when you have all the guys dating one woman,” the Washington native said. “But I will say there’s also a lot of really endearing parts that I really hope Bachelor Nation gets to see because the bromance of this group of men was very strong. … I’m looking for a mature man who can handle himself, understand what he signed up for, which is you’re sharing a girlfriend right now and do the best that they can.”

While it’s likely Cody and Aaron’s beef will be explored during the season, Thomas Jacobs is in the hot seat during the Monday, June 14, episode.

“He said that you’re here for fame,” Katie tells Thomas, 28, in Us’ exclusive promo for the episode, seemingly referring to intel Karl Smith gave her.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.