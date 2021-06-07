Making a statement! Connor B. caught Katie Thurston’s attention from the moment he stepped out of the limo during the season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette thanks to his funny costume choice.

The 29-year-old (full name Connor Brennan) arrived at the New Mexico hotel wearing a cat costume, complete with black makeup on his nose and cheeks resembling a kitten’s whiskers. “When she says she’s a cat lover … tune in to the #bachelorette premier tonight to find out if it’s a fur-ever love!!” Connor teased alongside a photo of the pair’s first meeting via Instagram on Monday, June 7.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native, previously hinted at his introduction on the ABC dating series in May, writing, “Wait … did I not tell you guys about this!??? well CAT’S OUTTA THE BAG – catch me on #thebachelorette June 7th on ABC❤️😸” alongside his promo photo on social media.

Connor’s quirky personality shined through on night one with the 30-year-old Bachelorette, who previously competed on season 25 of The Bachelor. Katie’s bold entrance on Matt James’ season, where she brought a vibrator with her, also caused fans to talk.

When it comes to whether Katie and Connor will be endgame, only time will tell, but the Nashville resident already has a lot in common with the Washington native.

According to his ABC bio, Connor “owns his nerdy side” and isn’t afraid to “poke fun at himself,” which isn’t far off from Katie’s outgoing and carefree personality.

The musician also knows what he wants in a partner, telling ABC that he is “looking for a woman who will share his enthusiasm and zest for living every day to its fullest.” He revealed he wants someone “genuine, kind, socially accepting and open-minded” in addition to a life partner who will “love his family as much as he does.”

Connor noted that he does have a dating dealbreaker, which is “a woman who doesn’t respect waiters because there is no place for any bullying in his life.” The anti-bullying clause is also something that Katie believes in, having earned a reputation on the dating series for standing up for her fellow contestants.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to learn more about Connor B.: