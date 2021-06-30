Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on 'BiP,' Details Blake's Video DM

Here’s hoping the cast of Bachelor in Paradise has access to podcasts in Mexico? Katie Thurston was candid about her Bachelorette journey during an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, making it clear that she doesn’t think her former contestant Thomas Jacobs would be a good choice for any Bachelor alums to date on the beach spinoff.

“I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker,” the 30-year-old former banking manager said on the Wednesday, June 30, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women. … Good luck to them.”

Thomas, 29, was sent home by Katie during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette amid questions about his intentions for being on the series after he admitted he thought about being the Bachelor. While ABC has yet to announce the cast for season 7 of BiP, Katie tweeted days after his exit aired that he would be “just fine” with a palm tree and water wave emoji.

When asked by the season 21 Bachelor if filming the show simply “brought out the worst” in Thomas, Katie wasn’t convinced.

“If I wanted to keep Thomas, I would have. My connection with him was, I think, more sexual than mental [or] emotional. He said all the right things and I wish they showed it, I questioned [him] very early on,” she explained on Wednesday. “I was like, ‘No one is this perfect.’ My intuition was like, ‘I don’t know about this guy.’ And the second Tre [Cooper] said what he said, I was like, ‘Boom! I’ve been thinking about this for weeks.’”

After Nick pushed and asked Katie whether she was “open” to Thomas “changing [her] mind” and “learning” during a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, she reiterated her feelings.

“No. If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl,’” Katie said.

Thomas, for his part, has yet to publicly respond to Katie’s comments but reflected on his Bachelorette journey via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Well, that was a whirlwind! Thankful for the experience and the lessons that came with it,” he wrote days after his exit aired. “All the support pouring in means the world and I have nothing but love for all of you 💜 #DemonsterizedAF.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from Katie’s appearance on “Viall Files”: