Twins, two Bachelorettes and 30 other men walk into the mansion, what could go wrong? Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are both set to star as the Bachelorette on season 19 and ABC has released the first look at their potential suitors.

The network released the names of 35 men on Wednesday, March 23, via Facebook. While several men are already standing out to Bachelor Nation — including 24-year-old twins Justin and Joey — it’s unclear how many will actually compete for Rachel and Gabby’s affections as several suitors are typically cut before the cameras start rolling. James, 25, for example, was listed on Clare Crawley’s original cast in March 2020 before production was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is now hoping for a shot with the season 19 stars.

The format of the upcoming season, which is set to shoot filming this month, also hasn’t been announced.

“Everyone keeps asking. We just got thrown in,” Gabby, 31, said during a joint interview with Rachel, 26, on Good Morning America earlier this month. “But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way, so there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well.”

Creator Mike Fleiss later clarified that the series doesn’t plan to pit the pair against each other.

As for the kind of men Gabby and Rachel are interested in, their bios from their time on Clayton Echard’s season give some context.

“She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass,” Gabby’s bio reads. “Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

The Colorado native’s only nonnegotiable listed is her future spouse must be a dog lover: “Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

Rachel, meanwhile, is “looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is,” per the network. “He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters,” the bio reads. “In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soulmate.”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a list of potential contestants: