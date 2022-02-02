Now accepting roses! Becca Kufrin returns to host The Bachelor Live On Stage — and this time she’s bringing several Bachelorette alums with her.

The 41-stop tour will feature James Bonsall, Rick Leach, Connor Brennan, Ivan Hall, Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer and Rodney Mathews.

“These seven incredible guys will get to experience the excitement that each limo entrance, date and rose ceremony brings,” Kufrin, 31, said in a statement on Wednesday, February 2. “They’ll be my right-hand man in providing the audience with a night they won’t forget – full of fun, flirting, and true immersion into a season of the Bachelor/Bachelorette. It’s a chance for Bachelor Nation to get up close and personal with the beloved show for an interactive evening of laughter and games.”

Guests at the show will be given a chance to be pulled on stage to meet one of the Bachelors as other audience members help the season 14 Bachelorette facilitate the live dates through questions and suggestions.

The suitors include contestants from Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Andrew, for his part, was one of Bachelor Nation’s top picks to be a lead down the line after his split from the former bank marketing manager aired last year.

“[What] I didn’t expect was her to be sprinting down the stairs, like a rom-com and completely suck the wind out of my lungs, making my heart sink,” he told Us Weekly in July 2021 of Katie asking him for another shot after sending him home. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ So, yeah [it] definitely [made me] starstruck. Definitely a moment I’ll cherish forever. One of the things I love most is moments that really take your breath away. And that was definitely one of those moments.”

James, Connor and Ivan, meanwhile, also appeared on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but left the beach solo.

Tickets for Bachelor Live On Stage are available now. Scroll through for photos of the Bachelor Live On Stage suitors: