Ready for another rose? Teddi Wright didn’t end up as one of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor finalists, but that doesn’t mean she’s ruled out finding love within the franchise.

“There’s so many men [from Bachelor Nation] that I think are cute,” Teddi, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly at taping for The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, which aired on Monday, March 7. “I didn’t watch Michelle [Young]’s season, which I think puts me a little bit behind with them.”

The season 26 contestant did, however, point to one of Katie Thurston’s former suitors as a man that has caught her attention.

“Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all,” Teddi revealed. “I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

Teddi isn’t the only one that thinks a relationship with Andrew, 27, would be a good idea. The football player’s cousin Clay Harbor — who vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 — is also team Teddi and Andrew.

“Sooo Teddy [sic] I have this cousin … #TheBachelor,” Clay, 34, tweeted in January.

The nurse, for her part, is open to a setup, telling Us at the Women Tell All taping that Clay “needs to work it out!”

Andrew made an impression on Bachelor Nation during season 17 of The Bachelorette, which aired in the summer of 2021. He famously wrote Katie, 31, a letter after being eliminated from the series, telling the Washington native that if she “changed her mind,” he’d be waiting.

Teddi, on the other hand, turned heads this season when fans discovered that she received a DM from Clayton’s brother while she was on the show.

“During the first episode, he did DM me. It was so — I can’t remember [what he said]. It was a really sweet message,” the California native told Us after finding herself in the hot seat during the Tell All. “It was just like, ‘Oh, I’m so excited to watch tonight. My friends in Oregon are spoiling it for me.’ It was a normal message. But we’ve never talked before. I never met him. I didn’t reply.”

Teddi joked, “One Echard was enough for sure,” noting that she “would not” go there with one of the Missouri native’s siblings.

Clayton, for his part, claimed via Twitter that his brothers, Patrick and Nate, have been “vehemently denying” that they slide into Teddi’s DMs.

“So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs 😂😂 #TheBachelor,” he tweeted, before clarifying that he “1000% percent” believes that Teddi is not making anything up.

The Bachelor concludes with a two-part finale on ABC Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Hannah Kahn

