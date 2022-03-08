The Bachelor: The Women Tell All was heated from start to finish — and we’re going behind-the-scenes of the Monday, March 7, episode on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Clayton Echard’s castoffs wasted no time coming for Shanae Ankney during the taping, but she wasn’t the only one in the hot seat. Teddi Wright was also on the spot when host Jesse Palmer asked her about a DM she received from Clayton’s brother while the show was airing.

“When they announced that we were all in the show, and, like, we all made our social media public, he did follow me, but it kind of just stopped there. And then, during the first episode, he did DM me,” Teddi told Us exclusively at the taping. “It was so — I can’t remember [what he said]. It was a really sweet message. It was just like, ‘Oh, I’m so excited to watch tonight. My friends in Oregon are spoiling it for me.’ It was a normal message. But we’ve never talked before. I never met him. I didn’t reply.”

Teddi, who received the Missouri native’s first impression rose, added that she “would not” go there with one of Clayton’s siblings. (He has two brothers, Patrick and Nate.)

“One Echard was enough for sure,” she quipped.

Clayton, for his part, tweeted that his brothers “have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs,” adding, “So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs 😂😂 #TheBachelor.”

The ABC lead then added, “Let me just clarify here …I 1000% believe Teddi. There’s absolutely no way she made this up at all 😂 #TheBachelor.”

Elsewhere during the tell-all, Teddi made a cryptic comment about how the season ends, telling Clayton that she hopes he’s “OK” after what plays out with his final three.

“I’m in a unique situation where I do know some things of how this all will play out,” Teddi told Us about her remark. “I hope that he’s doing good. I think like we can see from the promos that a lot goes on and he continues to do some things wrong. I’m happy that it’s all going play out soon and everyone will kind of know, and, like, he’ll be able to have the conversations he needs at After the Final Rose.”

Teddi also had drama with Sarah Hamrick during the season, with 23-year-old telling Us that she feels “betrayed” by both Teddi and Rachel Recchia after they claimed she misled Clayton about her intentions.

“I was really upset about the way things went tonight. This environment is so crazy, so I feel like if [Sarah] would’ve just said, ‘You know what, I’m sorry. I think I said things that I didn’t fully mean,’ I would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, cool. Let’s move on, like, I’ll visit you in New York next week, you know?’” Teddi told Us about the situation. “I think it was just the hard part of her still staying in line with, obviously, calling me and Rachel liars. … I don’t think we will have a friendship, which makes me very sad because I had so much fun with her. We did have such a good relationship at the beginning. I wish her well, and you know, if she is in Paradise or whatever her next steps are, like, I do wish her the best. I don’t think she’s a bad person, but I don’t see a friendship there.”

For more from the Women Tell All, including more on Shanae’s demeanor, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Reporting by Hannah Kahn