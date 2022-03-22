Jason Tartick’s upcoming book has career advice for everyone — including his fellow members of Bachelor Nation.

“The Restart Roadmap, these are stories from The Bachelor days. I talk about the negotiation — I’ll tease this a little bit — but I talk about the negotiation for The Bachelor and one way that Colton Underwood out-negotiated and outsold us,” the 33-year-old author said on the Tuesday, March 22, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “It was a tactic that I will always remember. I think no matter what he would’ve been the Bachelor, but it was a good learning lesson for me.”

Jason appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette. He previously revealed on his “Trading Secrets” podcast in May 2021 that he, Colton and Blake Horstmann were offered $100,000 in separate Bachelor contracts before the former football player landed the gig. During the same podcast, Jason and Dean Unglert spoke about the daily rates for Bachelor in Paradise.

“Both of those are stories that are worth reading in the book, but I’ll give you high-level tips for negotiating in general — and they do correlate to the stories — you have to know what determines objective success in the person you are negotiating for,” Jason told Us on Tuesday’s podcast. “And you have to make sure that whatever value you are putting on the table that establishes your worth is connected to what that individual has to do every single day objectively to be successful. That is a huge one. And I think customizing your approach is a huge one and getting market information is a big one. So this is why I’m so keen on talking about how much money you make — whether it’s good or bad — because it gives you more information to go negotiate.”

When asked whether he thinks potential Bachelor in Paradise contestants would be able to increase their respective salaries if they approached the contract process as a group, Jason admitted, “That might get me in trouble, but yeah.”

The former banker continued: “That kind of is the purpose of the entire process here — utilize market information to make sure you’re getting the worth and the value you bring to the table. Yes. So whether it be Paradise or your next annual review, bring all your information and go get what you deserve.”

For more from Jason, preorder The Restart Roadmap, available on April 5, and listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.