A new villain is born? It’s safe to say Shanae Ankney is involved in the drama on season 26 of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard met the 29-year-old Ohio native during the January 3 premiere. For her limo entrance, she arrived in a pickup truck — running over the children’s Power Wheels car the previous contestant drove up in moments earlier.

“Shanae is very vibrant,” Clayton, 28, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in January. “Shanae is fun and she’s not someone who holds back.”

He warned, “But she’s a fun one — and someone to keep an eye on.”

In a teaser for the season, one of the other contestants reveals that “Shanae is going to start a fire” in the house.

“Keep my name out of your motherf—king mouth,” she yells in one clip. Shanae is also seen getting visibly emotional.

“I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself,” Clayton told Us about the season’s drama. “And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”

Shanae won’t be the only one under fire during the season as Clayton himself admits he made mistakes on his journey.

“I actually used absolutes, which I no longer use anymore because this whole experience told me or taught me not to,” the ex-NFL player told Us about telling three women he was in love during the season. “I remember the first day I went in, I said, ‘I will not fall in love with multiple people.’ And, like, I was so serious about it. And then the journey began, and I was just battling with it mentally. I’m like, ‘No, no, there’s no way.’”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Shanae: