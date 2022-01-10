Clayton's Contestant Susie Knows Caelynn Miller-Keyes: 5 Things to Know

Something about Susie! Susie Evans is competing for Clayton Echard‘s heart on season 26 of the ABC series — and she stood out to the Bachelor from night 1.

“Susie was very fun coming out of the limo,” the 28-year-old Missouri native said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after the January 3 premiere.

The Virginia native, 28, jokingly shocked Clayton’s hand with a buzzing device while introducing herself to the former football player.

“I like somebody that has a sense of humor. She comes out, you know, a little corny with the buzzer on her hand,” Clayton told Us. “But I like when I see someone that’s able to do that and then be confident about it. ‘Cause you kinda think, like, coming out that limo, cameras are all around you and you can still maintain that poise, that confidence — that says a lot about somebody. I was very impressed by her.”

The ABC star added that Susie is “very bubbly” and “fun” to be around.

While Susie is new to Bachelor Nation, she has ties to Bachelor season 23 contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Both women were Miss Virginia USA in the past.

“Years of sisterhood! 💕 Teen and Miss Virginia USA winners,” Susie captioned a snap with Caelynn in October 2019 via Instagram. “I feel so lucky to have met so many amazing women in this organization.”

While Caelynn, 26, has yet to comment on Susie’s casting, boyfriend Dean Unglert revealed that they have a “bet” going to see if her friend or his ex-girlfriend — contestant Gabby Windey — will make it further.

“Caelynn has a good friend that’s on the season as well, and Caelynn is convinced that her friend will either win or become the next Bachelorette,” Dean, 30, said on his podcast ahead of the premiere. “So Caelynn and I have a bet going to whose friend is gonna go further.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for 5 things to know about Susie: