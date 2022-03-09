Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 119

Caila Quinn Recaps ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites: Clayton Echard Doesn’t Know What Love Is

By

What happens in the fantasy suites doesn’t always stay in the fantasy suites. Caila Quinn recapped the Tuesday, March 8, episode of The Bachelor with Us Weekly as Bachelor Nation debates how Clayton Echard handled the situation.

Clayton Slammed by Former Contestants After Susie's Elimination

Read article

“I don’t know if he really knows what love is,” the 31-year-old Bachelor season 20 second runner-up said on the Wednesday, March 9, episode of Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “So I think he’s just throwing out versions of love [with all the women] to make it feel different so that he can validate his feelings later.”

Caila Quinn Recaps Bachelor Fantasy Suites Clayton Echard Doesn’t Know What Love Is
Caila Quinn and Clayton Echard Shutterstock (2)

During Tuesday’s episode, the 28-year-old Bachelor admitted that he had sex with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia after Susie Evans revealed her concerns about the overnight dates. Clayton also told Gabby, 32, and Rachel, 26, that he was falling in love with them before telling Susie, 29, that he loved her “the most.” In the end, the former football player sent the videographer home after a heated conversation.

How Does ‘The Bachelor’ End? Everything Clayton Echard and ABC Have Said

Read article

Caila, for her part, told Us that she feels “confused and sad and frustrated” for Clayton.

“I think he is trying to have an authentic journey. I think he is a good guy at heart. I think he is confused between love and lust,” she told Us. “And at the end of the day, when he’s with Susie, he’s looking at her and he’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re in front of me and I feel the strongest about you.’ And what’s really sad is I think that he wasn’t really focusing on his feelings [throughout the show]. He just wanted all three women to love him. So that’s why he’s just telling all them, ‘I love you,’ so that he had the choice at the end.”

The lifestyle blogger wished that Clayton was more open with his feelings for his finalists earlier in the journey.

Every Time Bachelor Nation Stars Left Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Read article

“It was kind of like flipping a switch,” she said. “And the women have been dating this conservative guy who really isn’t open about his feelings the entire time. And now he chooses to go all in and say, ‘What do you mean you didn’t know I loved you?’ And the women are like, ‘What do you mean, you haven’t given me any validation to this point.’ It’s just a 180 to just drink the Kool-Aid so late in the game.”

For a complete recap of Tuesday’s episode, listen to Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 118

New
Bachelor's Teddi on Clayton's Brother's DM, Cryptic 'Hope You’re OK' Comment
The Bachelor: The Women Tell All was heated from start to finish — and we’re going behind-the-scenes of the Monday, March 7, episode on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Clayton Answers...
Flip podcast card

Episode 117

Bachelor Pad's Holly Defends Sarah After Clayton Questions Her Intentions
Justice for Sarah? Bachelor alum Holly Durst Julian joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Monday, February 21, episode of the ABC series — and revealed she is the one who helped Sarah...
Flip podcast card

Episode 116

Peter Defends Clayton Amid Comparisons, Admits Season Is Giving Him PTSD
History repeating itself? Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Monday, February 14, episode of The Bachelor — and the season 24 lead can’t deny the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 115

Kaitlyn! Ben! JoJo! Former ‘Bachelor’ Producer on the Show's ‘Golden Age’
Despite what skeptics might think, many Bachelor producers are rooting for love stories — and Naz Perez is keeping the fight going years after working for the popular franchise. Bachelor Nation Couples Who...
Flip podcast card

Episode 114

Bachelor’s Lyndsey Accuses Clayton of Lying About Shanae
Getting in the last word! Following her elimination on the Monday, February 7, episode of The Bachelor, Lyndsey Windham is calling out Clayton Echard over how he handled the drama with Shanae Ankney, alleging that the season...
Flip podcast card