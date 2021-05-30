Newlywed bliss! Bachelor alum Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello tied the knot on Sunday, May 30, during a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida.

“I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married,” Quinn, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively of the nuptials. “It was truly a dream day in Sarasota, Florida, at the Ringling Museum of Art. Wish it didn’t have to end!”

The bride wore a ballgown with a plunging neckline from Kleinfeld Bridal, while the groom, 28, wore a Loro Piano tuxedo from Balani Custom. The pair exchanged handwritten vows under a 10-foot floral arch created by Emily Pinon, founder of Ode & Bastille Floral Designers, leaving their guests — which included fellow Bachelor alums Sharleen Joynt and Olivia Caridi — impressed.

The pair had to postpone the wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our first one was supposed to be in Lake Como, Italy,” Quinn told Us during the May 4 episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “We planned one in Ohio. … I feel like I could be a wedding planner at this point!”

The blogger enlisted Nicole Kaney, founder of NK Productions Wedding Planning, for help with logistics and Michelle Elise Artistry for hair and makeup on the big day.

The night before the wedding, the duo hosted a welcome event with an open mic, where guests shared their funny stories about the bride and groom. The fun continued during the nuptials with a surprise flash mob performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli — mid-ceremony.

“We haven’t gathered in so long, and a lot of my loved ones have been, you know, very safe, and haven’t even left their own house in over a year,” Quinn told Us earlier this month. “I appreciate the one time that they’re going somewhere is for me and my fiancé and to see us finally say, ‘I do.’ It just means so much that this is the moment that people chose to travel.”

In lieu of wedding favors, the newlyweds sponsored food, education and protection for two children in the Philippines through Save the Children.

Burrello popped the question in January 2020 after two years of dating, during a visit to Sarasota to visit Quinn’s grandparents.

“As we start walking up the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ and I start tearing up,” Quinn recalled during an interview with Us at the time. “And it was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance and I said, ‘OK.’ So we started slow dancing and I’m swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me.”