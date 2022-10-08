From Teddi Wright to Rachel Recchia, Jill Chin is weighing in on how her Bachelor besties are coping amid their respective heartbreaks.

“I think she made the right decision for her in the moment,” Jill said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about Teddi after she abruptly quit Bachelor in Paradise on the Tuesday, October 4, episode. “It’s a really tough environment — having to explore your feelings with people that you care about and also doing it on TV is super hard. She just knew what was best for her in that situation, and that was to leave. And I support her in everything she does. I support her decision. She’s a very dear friend of mine. I wish that I could’ve said goodbye to her because I remember, like, in our little conversation, I was like, ‘Well, before you do anything, come see me first.’ And I understand why she didn’t want to say goodbye to us because I would’ve tried to convince her to stay, and I knew that wasn’t gonna be good for her, so I understand. But it was a shock, for sure. I had no idea that she left.”

Following her departure, which went down after she ended things with Andrew Spencer, Teddi shared a cryptic Instagram that read: “Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them.”

Jill is also tight with Rachel, who ended her rocky engagement to Tino Franco after he cheated on her during The Bachelorette finale, which aired last month.

“I think any time you’re watching your friends go through something really hard, and especially on the world stage, it’s really difficult. I was just really feeling for her,” the architectural historian told Us. “I know she had a really rough go this season, but right now, she’s fine. She’s in her hot girl era and I love that for her. I just think it’s gonna take everybody time to heal. I think she’s well on her way.”

When asked whether she believes anything is going down between Rachel and Aven Jones, the pilot’s runner-up who surprised her at the After the Final Rose taping, Jill added: “I don’t know. I think there is interest on both sides, perhaps. But I’m not sure if anything will come from it again. I think it’s so hot and so fresh that everything just needs to cool down to kind of see if they end up, you know, exploring something.”

As for her own journey, Jill said fans can expect to see another side of her on the beach in the coming weeks.

“You’re definitely gonna see a quirky weird couple come into the mix,” she teased. “And I’m excited for people to kind of see me do the love thing, honestly. I haven’t been able to do much of the love thing. There’s definitely gonna be some sweet moments to come.”

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET — or stream episodes on demand on Hulu the day following their premieres. For more from Jill, watch the video above.