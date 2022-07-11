‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Tino Franco: 5 Things to Know

Could Tino Franco be The One for Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia?

The 28-year-old Playa del Rey, California, native is one of the 32 men appearing on season 19 of The Bachelorette. The 2022 season marks the first time two women will both hand out roses throughout the journey.

“Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing. They made up their own rules along the way, took charge,” Jesse Palmer explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the Monday, July 11, premiere, noting that the leading ladies “faced with a lot of very difficult circumstances and situations” throughout the season. “But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow. And I don’t know how [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be like unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

The host noted that the two women “had a lot thrown at them on that first night,” joking, “I was making a lot of weird faces. I was doing the eyebrow a lot.”

Tino, for his part, is described by ABC as “a go-with-the-flow kind of guy.”

“He loves spending time with his family and friends; and if he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can,” his official bio reads. “Tino is very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him. He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything.”

Jesse reiterated Tino’s love for the outdoors when he introduced the contestants via TikTok in June

“Came to find out his parents actually live very close to where my parents live,” the former quarterback said of Tino. “Loves, loves, loves the great outdoors — camping, cycling, surfing, kayaking, you name it. It’s outside, Tino’s out there. Super passionate guy, really loves giving back to his community, he’s thoughtful, volunteers, extremely family-oriented. Really, really tight-knit family. He’s a builder by trade.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet Tino: