The former couple that TikToks together? Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have seemingly turned a corner in the post-breakup friendship.

“Get ready with me to see my ex,” the former Bachelor contestant, 29, said in a Friday, May 12, TikTok video, as she headed to meet Echard, also 29, at the Nurse’s Week benefit concert hosted by Operation Happy Nurse at the Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego.

“Just kidding, kind of,” she added. “I mean, we are going to see Clayton, but, like, it’s fine and I’m hungover, so.”

After Evans documented her glam prep, she included footage from the moment she first saw Echard on Friday. “You can’t just [film me],” the Missouri native quipped in the video.

Evans responded: “I have to ask for your permission? Whoa, God!”

The twosome — who first met on the former football player’s season 26 of The Bachelor — teamed up later that night for a couple more TikToks together, in which they poked fun at their dating history.

“When you both get booked on an influencer trip and remember what it was like when you were dating,” Evans captioned a video of the duo clinking wine glasses. “Me realizing how toxic I am for making you do this and thinking it’s funny.”

The wedding photographer and Echard announced in September 2022 that they had split after six months of dating. (The pair got back together shortly after the Bachelor finale when Evans left following Echard’s revelation that he slept with fellow finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.)

“I felt like, ultimately, we both knew that we were not compatible and I think, for him, he was able to express to me that he didn’t think it was gonna be good to stay in touch,” Evans exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “So we don’t really keep in touch. But he did send me a really nice message, like, I don’t know, a month ago — and it brought me to tears.”

She added at the time: “It was just really nice for him to say like, ‘I’m so grateful for everything that you did for me in our relationship, and I’ve been able to reflect and I’m just truly grateful for the friendship that we had at the end of the day.’ And that meant a lot to me.”

After the 180 Degrees author reopened the lines of communication, he exclusively revealed to Us where they stand.

“Is there a chance down the road that this could happen [again]? We don’t know,” Echard told Us in February. “But, like, we can’t stay together any longer because we have nothing left to give. It was tough. It’s a really hard place to be when you feel like it’s outta your control. And you make the decision, but ultimately you feel like the decision was almost made for you by the outside.”