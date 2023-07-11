While Katie Thurston didn’t find The One during her time as the Bachelorette, she’s getting another chance at finding love but this time on FBoy Island.

In the first look clip of season 3 of FBoy Island, Katie, 32, dons a bright orange tank top and white shorts as she stands on set in a tropical location. Behind the scenes, a person asks Katie if she’s ready to which she agrees. A clapboard appears in front of Katie’s face with the words “FBoy Island The CW This Fall.”

“FBoy Island, season 3, take one,” an off-camera crew member states as they hold out the clapboard. “Wait, FBoy Island? Are you kidding?” Katie retorts as the video cuts out.

Katie got her start on reality TV in 2021 during season 25 of The Bachelor as she competed for the heart of Matt James. She became an instant fan favorite with her witty humor and standing up to bullies on the ABC series.

Following her elimination, Katie was tapped to be the lead for season 17 of The Bachelorette. After a rocky journey, she ultimately accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes — who also competed on Tayisha Adams’ season. The twosome split in October 2021, just three months after the finale aired.

After calling it quits with Blake, 31, she went on to date John Hersey, who also competed on her season. Despite Katie sending John, 29, home during the second week of the series, the pair gave their romance a chance. However, they split in June 2022 after dating for less than a year.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make,” John said in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.”

In January, rumors swirled that Katie was seeing The Circle alum Nick Uhlenhuth after spending New Year’s Eve together. At the time, neither Katie nor Nick, 29, commented on whether or not they were seeing one another. A few days later, Katie played coy about her relationship status and opened up about what she is looking for in a life partner.

“[I want] someone who isn’t [intimidated] by my life or personality,” she wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A at the time. “I’m pretty independent so bonus points if I feel taken care of by him, that’s when my feminine energy shines.”