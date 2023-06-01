F yeah. FBoy Island is getting a second life on The CW after HBO Max canceled the series following the release of season 2.

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match,” Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Content for The CW, said in a May 2023 statement.

Olander added that the network has plans to grow the franchise “with the gender-flipping spinoff FGirl Island.”

FBoy Island follows three women in paradise joined by 26 men, half of whom are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and half of whom are self-proclaimed “Fboys” seeking only a cash prize. The women must try to distinguish the sincere from the sneaky as they pursue romantic connections with the men.

FGirl Island, meanwhile, flips the script with three men navigating a dating pool comprised of “Nice Girls” and heartbreakers. Jason Goldberg, chief creative officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content, said in a May 2023 statement that the new series will be “just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous” as the OG program.

Although a release date for season 3 of FBoy Island has not yet been announced, Glaser is set to continue her role as host and executive producer.

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” the standup comedian said in a statement. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

Glaser has been an outspoken champion of the series since season 1 premiered in July 2021. She sang its praises during an interview with Entertainment Weekly just a few weeks before HBO Max announced the show’s cancelation in December 2022.

“I’m really confident that there will be more. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life when it comes to a show being picked up again,” the Ohio native told the outlet in November 2022. “And I’ve had many of my TV shows canceled and not return, but I have no worries that this one will either be back on HBO or find a place somewhere else because the demand is there for it.”

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about season 3 of FBoy Island: