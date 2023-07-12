Andrew Spencer joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap week 3 of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette — which is quickly becoming the Brayden show.

“I think it’s a really good season — there’s a lot of what people love and drama. I think Brayden’s carrying the torch pretty well right now,” the Bachelorette season 17 alum began of the controversial contestant.

On the Monday, July 10, episode of the ABC show, Brayden reiterated his concerns about the process to Charity, telling the 27-year-old lead that he has hesitations about getting engaged and dating someone who also has relationships with his friends. Andrew referred to his tactic as a form of “reverse psychology.”

“You’re telling them exactly all the red flags, but in hopes for her to be like, ‘Oh, he’s being super honest with me’ — which yes is happening, but you can’t ignore the fact that he’s telling you that he’s not ready,” he told Us. “I think that is the most important and telling thing. If she really listened, and just was like, ‘OK, well you just couldn’t [and] told on yourself that you’re not ready.’ He puts a good spin on it. He’s a good talker. Talking about how, ‘If in a real process, like, this not how it happens.’ And that’s true, but you are on The Bachelor[ette] so it’s different.”

Andrew acknowledged that Brayden is “very honest” about his doubts, but it’s “a lot more malicious than it looks because it’s playing with [her] heartstrings.”

Charity opted to give Brayden a rose during their one-on-one date, which upset Aaron B. — who later expressed his concerns to Charity, a move Andrew doesn’t love.

“It could never be me to go in my time [and be] the tattletale or one to hawk about another man. It just doesn’t make any sense for me to waste my time talking about someone else,” he said. “It has a ripple effect on other people who didn’t get a chance to talk to her. It’s always bogus when that happens. … I feel for a lot of the guys who didn’t get time, and that’s what happens when you kind of snitch in those situations.”

