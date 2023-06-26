Falling “in love” with more than one contestant is a cautionary tale in Bachelor Nation, but as Charity Lawson gears up to relive her journey on season 20 of The Bachelorette, she insists it can happen to anyone.

“I advise everyone — if you don’t believe it, test it out for yourself. I don’t know when you have the opportunity to be the Bachelorette or Bachelor, but try it in the real world [and] you’ll find out,” the 27-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, June 26, return of the ABC show. “It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen.”

Charity admitted to Extra earlier this month that fans will see her “vocalize being in love with two people.” While teasing her contestants to Us, she joked about how her casting requests included a height requirement.

“Clearly, when everyone is, like, six feet!” she quipped. “I’m literally, like, so small next to everyone.”

On a serious note, Charity, the fourth Black Bachelorette, told Us that she made it clear she didn’t “necessarily have a type” when it came to her future partner.

“I’m open to dating anyone and any type. So I think they took that quite literally and I’m so grateful for that,” she explained. “But also I did make the conscious effort to emphasize too, ‘I definitely want a diverse cast.’ We have seen in the past that it’s kind of just the standard type of men — or girls as well. But definitely wanted to add that diversity piece and also the inclusivity piece of it all. You’ll see that with a lot of the guys and they’re all great.”

Ahead of Monday’s premiere, Charity admitted to Us that she’s “nervous and excited.”

“Getting announced and having that initial, you know, feeling of, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m the Bachelorette’ — it is a surreal moment,” the Bachelor season 27 alum told Us. “[It’s] definitely overwhelming to say the least, but I was, overall, super excited. And then, obviously, now with filming wrapped and everything all said and done, it is a little anxiety-inducing knowing that ‘OK, like my whole story is about to be unfolded and told to the entire world to see.’ But, overall I’m truly excited, and I know it’s gonna be a great season, so hopefully viewers will love it too.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.