Charity Lawson’s biggest supporters heading into her season of The Bachelorette are her loving family.

Bachelor Nation fans met the season 20 Bachelorette, 27, on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, where she scored a coveted Hometown as a part of the California native’s final four alongside Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar.

Upon traveling to her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, Charity introduced Zach, 26, to her parents, David and Vickie Lawson, her older brothers, David Jr. and Nehemiah Lawson, and several of her extended family and friends. (Charity’s older sister, Amiyaka Lawson, was not present for the Hometown date.)

Ahead of Zach and Charity’s arrival at the family gathering, Nehemiah noted that while they all want Charity to find her “happily ever after,” they also have to think about the possibility that “Zach doesn’t choose her” and whether she’s ready to “deal with all of that.”

Charity’s father, for his part, noted on the March 2023 episode that the pair looked “beautiful together” before pulling his daughter away for a talk about her potential future with Zach. “This could be something serious and something for real,” the child and family therapist told her dad. “To have you and Mom be, like, my role models — you guys have been my hope of what I envision and what I want.”

While her brothers warned her to be cautious of Zach’s relationships with the other women, Charity’s mother helped her realize she wanted to tell Zach she was falling in love with him. “To express it and to be able to say those words is very important,” Vickie said during the episode.

Though the Hometown date seemingly went off with a hitch, Charity was ultimately sent home by the Bachelor at the end of the week. She went on to call her time on the show “the experience of a lifetime” via an Instagram post, adding, “I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory.”

Charity also thanked Zach — who went on to propose to Kaity, 27 — for “allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey.” She continued: “You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden. I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!”

That same month, Charity was announced as the next Bachelorette — and she couldn’t wait to let her family know.

“I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible,” she said after calling her parents to tell them the big news. “I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

Fans will see more of Charity’s family on the season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette as Nehemiah will go undercover among her contestants at the Bachelor Mansion to scope out who is there for the right reasons.

“I have a plan. It involves a disguise. I’m gonna be a bartender tonight,” the dentist explains while donning a black, curly wig and fake mustache in a sneak peek clip of the episode. “I will come out these guys in their place because men can be dogs.”

After revealing his identity to the men, the contestants get anxious as Nehemiah heads off to inform his sister of what he discovered about them. “I’ve heard good things and some interesting things,” he tells Charity in the preview.

Scroll below to get to know Charity’s family ahead of The Bachelorette season 20 premiere:

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres on ABC Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.