Time to say goodbye. Charity Lawson shared a heartfelt message with fans following her exit from The Bachelor.

After being one of Zach Shallcross’ front-runners all season, the Bachelor, 26, made the difficult decision to send the children and family therapist, 26, packing after hometown dates on the show’s Monday, March 13, episode. Admitting that she had “no idea what I was walking into” via Instagram, Charity called time on the ABC dating series an “experience of a lifetime.”

She continued: “I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory.”

Although she was not picked to be one of Zach’s final three — as he ultimately chose Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar to stay for Fantasy Suites — Charity went on to praise her fellow contestants. “To the friendships made: a group of girls as supportive and loving is something that is so beautiful,” she wrote. “I could not have made it to this point without y’all. The bond we all share with one another is like no other, and I know that I have you all in my corner for life.”

She also has no hard feelings towards her now ex-boyfriend Zach and thanked him for “allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey” in her message. “You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden,” Charity added. “I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!”

Lastly, Charity thanked the show’s producers and staff before thanking Bachelor Nation fans, writing, “I LOVE YOU ALL.” Not to mention, she teased that her time in the franchise might not be over, as she ended her post by stating, “One thing I know is true: the best is yet to come!” complete with a white heart and red rose emoji.

The Bachelor alum is among fans’ top picks to take over as the Bachelorette for season 20. The casting choice is one several of The Bachelor season 27 stars are rooting for, including Zach. He exclusively told Us Weekly at the taping for this season’s Women Tell All that Charity would “kill it” as The Bachelorette’s next leading lady.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart,” Zach shared. “She’s someone from the very beginning that — I don’t know what exactly it was — but [she] was just trustworthy.”

Charity also has the stamp of approval from several of her fellow eliminated contestants. “She’s a gem. She’s so cool, calm and collected,” Aly Jacobs told Us. “She’s very level-headed and I think, she would have just the best love story, something that I would want to tune into.”

Brooklyn Willie, shared her costar’s opinion, also telling Us, “If it can’t be me, then I want it to be Charity. Charity has been my best friend through the whole thing. I think she is incredible. She’s very intelligent, she’s beautiful. She knows what she wants. This previous season, she’s just had so many moments taken from her. I want to see her get her moment to the full capacity, the full extent, and just absorb every last minute.”

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All airs on ABC on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.