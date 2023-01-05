Ready for the roses! Zach Shallcross’ adventure to find love is about to begin and the women vying for his hand have officially been announced.

During the finale of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s joint Bachelorette season, Zach (who previously competed for Rachel’s affections) met a few of the women who are set to appear on the 27th season of the ABC dating series. The California native was introduced to Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat and Christina.

“I was telling you there were women from all over America who were coming to see you. In fact, some of those women have flown here and they’re going to meet you here tonight on this stage,” host Jesse Palmer told the newly appointed leading man on stage in September 2022. “One of these women will be receiving a first impression rose. … For the first time in the history of this show, we’re going to be awarding America’s first impression rose.”

Zach awarded the first impression rose to Brianna after she took a selfie with him in front of the Bachelor Mansion backdrop. “I wanted to do something special for us so we would always remember this,” she said to Zach, before they snapped the sweet photo. “It’s a little something for you to remember me by, and I’ll see you at the mansion soon.”

Brianna will be safe from elimination that first night. While the tech executive was the most impressed with the New Jersey native, he revealed that the introductions made him even more excited to get started.

“Everyone impressed me. That was incredible,” he said at the time. “Everyone [is] obviously beautiful, but everyone had their own way to make an impression.”

In November 2022, Jesse exclusively teased to Us Weekly that Zach’s season was the “most emotional show” that he’s hosted so far.

“It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think,” the Canadian host dished to Us. “The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise.”

The ABC personality also revealed that the new season’s contestants match the lead’s energy — and there will likely be a lot of tears.

“It’s gonna be emotionally charged, but it’s because everybody really wants this,” Jesse added. “It’s a [totally] different vibe than I’ve [ever] had hosting any of the other shows. I think he’s doing amazing and I can’t wait for people to see his journey.”

Tune into season 27 premiere of The Bachelor on ABC January 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to meet the women hoping to win Zach’s affections: