Get your tissues ready, Bachelor Nation. Jesse Palmer confessed that Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor was the “most emotional show” that he’s hosted so far.

“It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think,” the Canadian host, 44, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5, at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker event in Hollywood. “The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise.”

Jesse also teased that the season 27 contestants match the lead’s energy — so there will likely be a lot of tears.

“It’s gonna be emotionally charged, but it’s because everybody really wants this,” the ABC personality added. “It’s a [totally] different vibe than I’ve [ever] had hosting any of the other shows. I think he’s doing amazing and I can’t wait for people to see his journey.”

While season 27 has not wrapped filming yet, Jesse is “10,000 percent” sure that Zach will find his happy ending even though “he’s already been through a lot.”

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Zach, 26, during season 19 of The Bachelorette. The tech executive made an instant connection with co-lead Rachel Recchia early on. However, he decided to exit the show following his overnight date with the pilot, 26, after claiming that Rachel acted differently in front of the cameras than when they were alone.

The twosome reunited on stage during the first part of the live finale, which aired in September, and the exes ended things amicably. “I want all the happiness in the world for you,” the Florida native told Zach as they each apologized to one another.

During the special, Zach told Jesse that he was ready to find “his person” and “best friend.”

“I want to tell [my contestants] to come into this ready to love. … Be open to finding love,” he shared ahead of his Bachelor journey.

Jesse then told Zach that five women from his coming season were there to meet him and one would ultimately receive a first impression rose — which he gave to New Jersey resident Brianna. The 24-year-old contestant took a selfie with the reality star in front of the Bachelor Mansion backdrop.

“I wanted to do something special for us so we would always remember this,” she shared before they snapped the photo. “It’s a little something for you to remember me by, and I’ll see you at the mansion soon.”

Since Brianna earned the rose early on, she will automatically be safe from elimination when she and the rest of the women pull up at the Bachelor Mansion on the first night.

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere on ABC January 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn