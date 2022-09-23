Moving on to Zach Shallcross! ABC dropped photos of the 32 women picked for a potential shot at love with the season 27 Bachelor.

The official Bachelor Facebook page shared the names of the ladies on Friday, September 23.

“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!” the post read. “Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose.”

In recent years, the network has teased the cast before the cameras start rolling, typically cutting down the group to 25 to 30 contestants ahead of the limo entrances. Zach, 26, was announced as the next lead during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, September 20.

“I really needed to take some time away and reflect and heal that broken heart,” he told host Jesse Palmer before he was introduced to five of his women live on stage. “What I learned from that experience was, it didn’t change how ready I was. I am now more ready. That was fuel to the fire. I am ready to find my person, my best friend.”

Zach was one of the men competing for Rachel’s affections. He was eliminated after the overnight dates, accusing the co-lead of acting differently in the fantasy suite.

“There are things that you talk about in fantasy suites that are things that aren’t discussed on camera,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter about their unseen fight. “Even just regardless of conversation, Zach and I both realized once we got behind closed doors that we just didn’t align on certain things. That chemistry we might have thought was there, wasn’t. There were just a couple of things that all came really tumbling down, but ultimately there are just conversations that are private, and that is our opportunity to have them.”

The flight instructor went on to praise the franchise’s choice to make Zach the Bachelor.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him, but I truly think he is a great pick for The Bachelor,” she said. “Just from what I know of him, and I think he’s going to do a really great job. Gabby and I are both supporting him as lead. We know it’s a really difficult position to be in but can definitely be so worth it if you follow your heart.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 23, 2023. Scroll through for photos of Zach’s potential contestants: