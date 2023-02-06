From an early overnight date to the final rose? Kaity Biggar is one of the contestants on season 27 of The Bachelor — and she’ll be front and center during the February 6 episode.

In a sneak peek from the ABC series, Zach Shallcross brings the 28-year-old ER travel nurse to a museum for her first one-on-one date.

“Kaity has zero idea what she’s about to get herself into,” Zach, 26, says in the clip. “I can’t wait to see her reaction.”

After asking her to “spend the night” with him, Kaity says “absolutely.”

“The fact that it’s just him and I here is so special to me,” she gushes in a confessional.

The network previously teased that Kaity is “100 percent wife material.”

“The Canadian nurse is not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth,” her bio states. “Kaity is looking for her forever Prince Charming and says, ‘I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man.’”

Zach, for his part, has teased to Us Weekly that he is “very happy” with how his “love journey” ends. He also opened up about navigating the hazy waters of using the L-word on the series.

“I feel like the Bachelor world — Bachelor/Bachelorette — they literally coined the different terms of love: ‘Falling in love, in love, I love you.’ For me, yeah, it was something that was definitely in my mind,” he said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in January 2023.

He hinted that he didn’t fall too hard for more than one woman.

“I’m someone that believes you have one true love, like, the one person that your heart just yearns for,” he continued. “The one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up. You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants. It can get pulled into different directions and that’s something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more on Kaity: