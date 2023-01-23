Could Greer Blitzer be The One for Zach Shallcross?

The 24-year-old medical sales representative is one of the 30 women looking to impress Zach. She is described by ABC as “a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.”

While Greer was born and raised in Houston, Texas, she “took a risk and moved to New York” after graduating from college. Zach, for his part, grew up in California but later moved to Austin, Texas.

Bachelor Nation met Zach on season 19 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2022. He was sent home by Rachel Recchia after their overnight date. He told Us Weekly exclusively that he now “knows what it takes to have [a] healthy relationship” — something he didn’t find with the pilot. Now, he’s ready to get down on one knee.

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls—t and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” Zach told Us. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.”

He added that he’s “very happy” and believes viewers are going to be “really surprised at the love journey” that unfolds on season 27.

Speaking of love, Zach explained to Us how he felt about using the L-word on the series.

“I feel like the Bachelor world — Bachelor/Bachelorette — they literally coined the different terms of love: ‘Falling in love, in love, I love you.’ For me, yeah, it was something that was definitely in my mind,” he said. “I’m someone that believes you have one true love, like, the one person that your heart just yearns for. The one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up. You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants.”

He added: “It can get pulled into different directions and that’s something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more on Greer: