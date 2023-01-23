Bachelor’s Christina Mandrell: 5 Things to Know About Her and Her Family

Here’s hoping Zach Shallcross likes country music — and kids! Christina Mandrell is one of the women competing on season 27 of The Bachelor, but she’s no stranger to fame.

The 26-year-old content creator from Nashville is the niece of country music singer Barbara Mandrell, Jesse Palmer revealed when he introduced Zach’s contestants in January 2023. The host also noted that Christina has a daughter named Blakely, who turned 6 years old in December 2022.

“Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together,” her ABC bio states.

Christina shares Blakely with her ex-husband Blake Dennis. The twosome wed in May 2015. In August 2020, Christina noted that the pair were celebrating their “8 years of dating anniversary,” meaning they were first linked in 2012 when they were teenagers.

The reality TV personality and Blake split in November 2020. The duo have continued to coparent Blakely, and Christina has even befriended her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Sydney Freeman.

“When your ex-husband and his girlfriend start bickering,” Christina wrote in a TikTok with the couple in June 2022. Christina added in her caption her post was “just a joke.”

One month prior, Christina joked about their resemblance in a video with her former spouse, his new love and Blakely.

“Happy Birthday to my ex husbands girlfriend! 🎂 (I’m the one on the left),” Christina quipped in May 2022.

Her own journey to find love, however, will play out on ABC — and might not be all rosy. After the teaser dropped, Christina confirmed she was the one sobbing on the staircase in the footage.

“Name a better duo than me and a mosaic stair case … I’ll wait,” she wrote via Instagram.

