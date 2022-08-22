A surprising cameo! After Patrick Warburton appeared in a recent teaser for The Bachelorette, fans immediately began to wonder whether the actor is related to someone on the show.

“I’m sorry, is Zach’s dad Patrick Warburton?” one viewer tweeted after the Seinfeld alum, 57, popped up in a trailer for the ABC series’ Monday, August 22, episode. Another excited social media user asked: “DID I JUST SEE PATRICK WARBURTON?!?!? ON THE BACHELORETTE?!?!?!”

The Family Guy voice actor is related to Zach Shallcross, but he’s not his dad — he’s his uncle. Warburton is the brother of Zach’s mom, Megan, and he’s one of the relatives that the tech executive, 26, introduces to Rachel Recchia in the hometown dates episode.

The California native is one of four finalists still competing for the love of the 26-year-old pilot. Rachel’s other remaining suitors include Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Tyler Norris.

During the August 15 episode, Zach told Rachel that he’s “falling in love” with her while they were on their one-on-one date. “I think my family will adore Rachel,” he said during a confessional interview. “She’s so compassionate and sweet.”

The Bachelor alum, for her part, was thrilled with the way her date went. “Zach telling me he’s falling in love with me makes me feel very ecstatic,” Rachel told the cameras.

Though Rachel and Zach’s romance has been relatively smooth sailing, the flight instructor has faced plenty of drama throughout her season of The Bachelorette. The Chicago native had multiple roses rejected during a July episode after she and Gabby Windey decided that the men would have to choose which Bachelorette they wanted to keep pursuing.

Later, Logan Palmer switched from Rachel to Gabby, 31, but he went home during the August 15 episode after testing positive for COVID-19. After his exit, the videographer, 26, apologized to Rachel for changing his mind about which Bachelorette he wanted to pursue.

“Rachel, I’m sorry that I added more difficulty to an already challenging journey. That was never my intention, but it was inspiring how strong you were through it all,” he wrote via Instagram after his departure. “Gabby, thank you for taking a chance on me. The stars didn’t quite align with you and I, but I am a better person for knowing you. You both have shaped me into a better man and are so deserving of happiness. I know you will find it with the men you have remaining.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

