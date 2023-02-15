Grateful for her growth. Bachelor‘s Brooklyn Willie is speaking out after sharing with Zach Shallcross — and the world — that she is a survivor of abuse.

“I am so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from everyone. It does not go unnoticed and it is more appreciated than anyone will ever know,” the rodeo racer, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 14, one day after her emotional conversation aired.

Along with her message of thanks, Brooklyn reposted a fan’s video of footage from her date with Zach, 26. The twosome went on a one-on-one date during the Monday, February 13, episode of the ABC series as the tech exec and his remaining women traveled to the Bahamas.

After a fun-filled day of ATV riding on the beach, the pair sat down for dinner. Brooklyn began by stating that she admires her grandparents’ relationship and told Zach that she was in a long-term relationship that became emotionally and physically abusive.

“I honestly never got into details with anyone ’cause it sometimes reopens wounds. … For six whole years, I was not myself. And I woke up one day and was like, ‘No, this can’t define me,'” the Oklahoma native said. “I truly believe that if I wouldn’t have just woke up and got out, I can literally guarantee I would not be sitting here right now.”

Brooklyn was overcome with emotion while sharing her experience. During a confessional interview, she recalled that the relationship got to such a harmful point that she woke up one night to find cops nearby after she was knocked out by her now-ex.

Zach later told the cameras that he was “blown away” by Brooklyn’s strength after she admitted that she “never had a reciprocated love.”

The Bachelorette alum told his date: “You’ve gone through battles that I didn’t imagine but you are so f–king tough, and it makes me sick to my stomach that you had to go through something like that.”

Following Brooklyn’s emotional reveal, host Jesse Palmer took to social media to share his support. “Heartbreaking to hear Brooklyn talk about her past relationship. She is so strong, courageous and deserving of love and happiness,” he tweeted on Monday.

This isn’t the first time contestants on the series have shed light on their difficult pasts. During a June 2021 episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston opened up about her past experience with sexual assault.

“I had been drinking, and I was involved in a situation where there wasn’t consent,” she said while on a group date. “And I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him, because I didn’t want to believe what actually had happened. … I just want you guys to know I’ve come a long way from who I was 10 years ago, and how important consent is.”

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.