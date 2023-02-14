Red roses and red wine for two! Bachelor Nation couples including Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs and Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher made sure to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style this year.

“My cute lil Valenguy 💜 I love you always, Tommy,” Kufrin, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside a video of the twosome dancing. “Shoutout to the person who snagged this vid and airdropped it. I hope you get flowers today.”

The season 14 Bachelorette — who got engaged to her season 7 Bachelor in Paradise costar, 30, in May 2022 — also shared the sweet moment via her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Valentines is cool with this one.”

Rodgers, 34, and Fletcher, 32, opted for a more humorous look at their relationship on the love-themed holiday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all the husbands who forgot to trim their toe hairs for this big day,” the season 12 Bachelorette winner wrote via his Instagram Story.

Rodgers, who wed the former reality star in May 2022, shared a video of his wife inspecting his feet as they kicked off the day. “Starting our Valentine’s Day with the judgement … of my toe hair,” he said in the clip, to which Fletcher replied, “I didn’t realize how hairy your feet are babe.”

When the former football player quipped that the holiday was “supposed to be a day of love,” the Texas native quickly fired back, “I love them.”

Tia Booth and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, also opted for humor on Valentine’s Day, making personalized items with their son Tatum’s face on them to mark the occasion. “Tatum’s mom,” one side of the former Bachelor contestant’s mug read, while the other paid tribute to their dog.

Mock, however, later gushed about the mother of his child via an Instagram Story tribute. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my partner in crime,” he wrote alongside a PDA-filled photo of the lovebirds. “Tatum & I are the luckiest fellas on the planet to have you by our side.”

Raven Gates, meanwhile, revealed on Tuesday that she came down with the flu while out with her husband, Adam Gottschalk, the night before. The twosome had to leave the Dallas Mavericks game early on Wednesday, February 13, after both the fashion guru and the couple’s 12-month-old son got the stomach bug.

While their baby, Gates, felt better on Valentine’s Day, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wasn’t as lucky. “Hoping this is a 24 hour thing,” the pregnant star, who is expecting baby No. 2, wrote via her Instagram Story, revealing she’d been “sick every 30 minutes” since getting home from the basketball game.

Sydney Hightower, who wed NFL star Fred Warner in June 2022, had a much happier update on her Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, telling her fans that the couple were headed off to Paris for the holiday.

“Happy Valentines Day mama❤️,” the San Francisco 49ers player, 26, captioned a cuddling snap with his wife, 27, on Tuesday, while Hightower shared snaps from their plane ride to Europe.

Scroll down to see how some of your Bachelor Nation favorites celebrated Valentine’s Day: