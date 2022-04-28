Is a Bachelorette baby in JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ future? The couple are detailing their future family plans ahead of their wedding.

“It’s kind of been [a conversation that’s] coming up a little bit more recently,” the former professional football player, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 26 at their Wedding Invitation Suite designed with The Knot in New York City, explaining that “all of” their friends already have kids. “Everyone that will be my groomsman except for one had a child in the last calendar year.”

While the retired athlete and the former Bachelorette, 31, wanted to “get married and then wait a couple years” to conceive, the former reality stars’ 2020 wedding was postponed multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re at that time in our life where we’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to have a kid tomorrow,’ but also …. I don’t think we’ll wait a long time,” Rodgers, who is set to wed the Texas native in May in California, explained. “But that might not be right away.”

Fletcher chimed in, “We’re not as scared of it. It’s a big deal. [But] I think it’s going to be one of those things where … we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it.’ … It could be in the next, like, one [or] two years.”

The Bachelor Nation members moved to Puerto Rico in 2021, and the former ABC personalities are open to raising their future children there.

“It would be the best place to raise a family,” the Bachelor alum told Us on Tuesday. “My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever. They’re active outside all the time. It’s in a great community. You just get out and play more [here], which I think is really cool. A lot of kids, I think, get into technology a lot these days, but the kids there, they’re always outside and in the ocean. It’s just cool.”

In July 2019, Rodgers exclusively told Us that having a baby was “definitely in the thought process,” adding that their Texas home was the perfect place to become parents.

“We know that this will be our house for the next however many years,” the California native said at the time. “Obviously, it will be our first house that we’re in once we’re married next year. And so kids could happen at any point after that, and we definitely have room.”

The Vanderbilt University grad’s comment came one year after he told Us that Fletcher had “baby fever” and they planned to conceive their first baby “when the time is right.”

For now, the duo are getting ready for their upcoming wedding with help from The Knot. “We really wanted our invitations to reflect what the wedding day will feel like for our guests,” Fletcher told Us of their preparation. “Everything from the invitations to the save the dates to the signage and the menus, everything is cohesive. I think that they reflect exactly what our guests can expect, which is great.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

