Maybe the premise of The Bachelorette isn’t so crazy after all! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers can count themselves among the success stories to come out of Bachelor Nation.

The couple met and fell in love during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The reality stars had a long engagement before finally setting a wedding date in June 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans.

Amid the wait for their nuptials, Fletcher’s season re-aired as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! Turns out, Rodgers had never seen their televised love story, so the special event gave him an opportunity to walk down memory lane.

“When I first got the call from our producers, I think I got this pit in my stomach. I was like, ‘No! We have to rewatch this?’ I don’t know why I had initially felt that, but like there was like a sense of anxiety,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2020. “I think I got really lucky the first time around because Jordan didn’t watch my season. He’s like, ‘I don’t need to see that!’ But now he’s like, ‘I’m super excited to watch!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, great. Four years later we’re gonna rehash all this?’”

However, the former Bachelorette was “looking forward” to the experience for a sweet reason. “It’ll be good to see our story play out again ‘cause we haven’t,” she noted. “It’s been forever so it’ll be nice to sort of relive those moments.”

There was one aspect of the process she did not want to relive. “I cried so much. I don’t know if people remember how just emotionally unstable I was during that whole thing so it’ll be funny to watch that back,” she said. “I probably won’t love to see it, but I’m excited just to see Jordan and I’s story and rewatch the proposal. So that’ll be really awesome!”

The duo have come a long way since their Bachelorette days. As Fletcher explained to Us in July 2019, “We normalized our life and that saved us.”

Scroll down to revisit the milestone moments from Fletcher and Rodgers’ relationship, from meeting on reality TV to preparing to tie the knot!