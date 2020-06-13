Looking on the bright side. JoJo Fletcher commemorated the date she and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, planned to get married until the coronavirus pandemic postponed their nuptials.

“Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” the former Bachelorette, 29, captioned a selfie with Rodgers, 31, via Instagram on Saturday, June 13. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we reallyyyyy can’t wait for you.”

Fletcher and the former football player revealed in March that postponing their wedding made it challenging to secure the venue they wanted.

“But today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, ‘Hey, where’s your head at with everything?’” the Texas native explained during an Instagram Live with Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima. “And I was like, ‘Well, we’re good. Like, we’re just going to wait till the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.’ And she said to us that, ‘Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.’”

Although the change of plans was stressful for the couple, Fletcher said it was worth the wait for their special day to be perfect.

“Now I’m starting to feel that sort of, like, anxiety about it,” the real estate developer said. “But we had a good conversation today about how to deal with it, and it’s kind of like where we’re at — and you can speak to this too, [Jordan] — we would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can. And I know like with Jordan, we can’t push it to fall. So that’s the struggle.”

The couple met in 2016 during season 12 of The Bachelorette, where Rodgers proposed. He popped the question for a second time — with a new ring — in August 2019. One month later, Fletcher told Us Weekly they hoped to tie the knot in California.