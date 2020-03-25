Here comes the bride … or maybe not just yet. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got real about the challenges of planning their wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t announced the date of our wedding yet, but it is this summer — and I have been very cool about it ‘cause in my mind, we have great relationships with our vendors … [and] I thought that our venue was very flexible,” the former Bachelorette, 29, explained during an Instagram Live with Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima on Tuesday, March 24. “But today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, ‘Hey, where’s your head at with everything?’ And I was like, ‘Well, we’re good. Like, we’re just going to wait till the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.’ And she said to us that, ‘Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.’”

Rodgers, 31, added that couples who are rescheduling their March and April ceremonies are grabbing up the available slots that he and Fletcher had in mind if worse came to worst.

However, the Cash Pad stars are not letting the possible switcheroo get their spirits down. “Now I’m starting to feel that sort of, like, anxiety about it,” Fletcher admitted. “But we had a good conversation today about how to deal with it, and it’s kind of like where we’re at — and you can speak to this too, [Jordan] — we would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can. And I know like with Jordan, we can’t push it to fall. So that’s the struggle.”

Rodgers then interjected, “It’s been four years so what’s another year?” to which Fletcher replied: “Another year?!” He concluded, “No, I’m kidding.”

The ESPN analyst noted that they want their wedding to be “authentic to us” without sacrificing the safety of their guests. “We don’t want people to be worried about traveling around it, so if there is that, then we’ll look at possibly rescheduling to next year even though that’s not what we want to do,” he said.

As for Fletcher, she acknowledged being “anxious” but pointed out that she is taking the situation “day by day.”

Elsewhere in the Instagram Live video, the reality stars revealed that they “hardly ever shower separately.”

Fletcher and Rodgers fell in love and got engaged during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. He proposed for a second time with a new ring in August 2019.

The Bachelor alum told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019 that the duo planned to marry in California between “May and July of next year.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.