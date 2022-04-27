A long time coming! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are (finally!) set to tie the knot six years after the premiere of her season of The Bachelorette.

“I would tell [JoJo and Jordan in 2016] that it’s going to get tough. It’s not gonna be the easiest ride in the beginning, but to lean into your love with each other,” the 31-year-old former Bachelorette exclusively told Us Weekly at their Wedding Invitation Suite designed with The Knot in New York City on Tuesday, April 26. “And that’s exactly what we did, but at the time, we didn’t know what our fate as a couple in the very beginning in 2016. But I would just let them know that, like, you made the right choice, you guys chose each other and it’s gonna be amazing. And one day, six years from now, you’re gonna get married and it will be freaking awesome. And you’re gonna live through a pandemic and you’re gonna reschedule your wedding twice, but you get there!”

Rodgers, 33, echoed his fiancée’s statement and then joked he would tell his younger self, “And maybe, like, a little less volume in your hair.”

The twosome, who partnered with The Knot throughout their wedding planning process, were set to wed in May 2020 but were forced to move their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they will exchange vows in Southern California next month.

“I’ve talked to a lot of friends that have not been together as long as we have prior to marriage, but they have said like nothing changes from your day-to-day, but you have this feeling that just feels a little different — going from a fiancé to a husband,” Fletcher told Us. “Honestly, I kind of already feel married in a way, but I also know that it’ll be really cool to be like, ‘We’re finally married!’”

Rodgers noted, “We literally called each other fiancé for [all of our relationship] after nine weeks of knowing each other. … So, nothing drastically is gonna change, but I think it will feel different.”

As for what they are looking forward to on the big day, the twosome can’t wait to party with their friends and family.

“It’s been such a long time coming that, like, getting through the ceremony and walking into the reception to party and have fun with our friends, we’re so excited,” the real estate developer gushed. “We can let our hair down and just be like, ‘We did it! You guys, like, we made it here. We’re doing it.’”

Scroll through for more on Fletcher and Rodgers’ upcoming wedding: