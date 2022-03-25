What happens in Cabo! JoJo Fletcher kicked off her Bachelorette party surrounded by friends, including fellow Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, before marrying fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

“Let it begin 💍,” the 31-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 24, alongside a video of her first few hours in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The group arrived on Wednesday, March 23, and had drinks and churros by the beach.

The season 12 Bachelorette — who has been engaged to Rodgers, 33, since 2016 — showed off her festive, white one-piece bathing suit emblazoned with the word “Bride” in the clip.

Fletcher enjoyed a mimosa by the pool before Tilley, 33, brought her a tray of shots with lemon wedges while tanning. The partygoers donned black bikinis as the lounged on orange-cushioned chairs.

Hours earlier, the Texas native revealed that her squad started their first full day in paradise with a gym session. She later teased the group’s view from their Mexico pad via her Instagram Story.

Fletcher later posed for pictures in front of a sign that read “Mrs. Rodgers.” The photo op included a balloon arch and pink roses.

“Umm 😍😍😍@joellefletcher. @jordanrodgers look at your girl!” Tilley, who became friends with the bride while they both competed on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, captioned a snap of Fletcher striking a pose by the sign via her Instagram Story on Thursday. Rodgers reposted the photo shoot to his Instagram Story, writing, “Dayyyummmm.”

The women briefly took a break from having drinks by the pool to design custom hats in celebration of the Cash Pad star’s upcoming nuptials. “Soon to be JR 💖,” the woman of the hour captioned a snap of her new accessory.

Fletcher and Rodgers fell head over heels for one another on season 12 of the ABC dating series in 2016. Three years after their initial proposal, the sports commentator popped the question again and the couple began planning their dream wedding.

The twosome had to reschedule their ceremony twice amid the coronavirus pandemic, finally settling on a May 2022 date to tie the knot.

“We’re doing it no matter what at this point. … We’ve waited so long. I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up and we wanted all the people there,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021 of their decision to hold off on the wedding until everyone could be there in person. “So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it. That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

Scroll down for an inside look at how Fletcher celebrated her bachelorette party: