The countdown is on — again! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are eager to walk down the aisle in 2022 after being forced to postpone their wedding twice.

“Every time we postpone, it’s had to be one year out from the date because fall is not an option. Jordan’s gone for football all fall and there’s only a couple months of the year where our venue is really thriving and beautiful because it is outdoors, so it is just May of next year,” the season 12 Bachelorette, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with Mercari. “We couldn’t get our deposit back, [but] it’s totally fine. We really do love this venue so much and so we wouldn’t want it anywhere else.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, 32, got engaged on the 2016 finale of the ABC series. Three years later, he popped the question again and the pair made moves on wedding plans. Originally set to tie the knot in May 2020, Fletcher and Rodgers rescheduled for May 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, they had to nix their plans again due to their venue’s restrictions.

“We’re doing it no matter what at this point,” Fletcher told Us while acknowledging that the pair don’t regret waiting. “I think it’s just a personal decision. Like [for] some people, it was more important to them to say, ‘Listen, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all this.’ And for Jordan and I, I feel like time has always been in our favor and we’ve always kind of just taken things at the pace that we were most comfortable and, like, we’ve waited so long. I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up and we wanted all the people there. So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it. That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

Fletcher took a big step last month when she tried on her wedding dress for the first time since 2019.

“I prepared myself for a really dark day,” she told Us, noting she brought BFFs Becca Tilly and Tanya Rad with her to pick up the dress. “They were there with me the first time I tried on the original dress. And I’ll tell you what, the first time I tried it on, I think mentally, I was just, like, putting that block up, and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I didn’t get that reaction. I was like, ‘We got to try on all the new ones.’ So, I tried on all the new ones and I came back to the original. I feel like that’s a win.”

The Cash Pad star did, however, opt to change her reception dress and is on the hunt for a new party look.

“I’ve already mentally committed to the idea of wanting [a second dress],” she explained. “It’s been a long time coming for this wedding and I want a party, right? I wanted, like, a fun party reception dress that I can totally feel fun and let loose in. And that has a different vibe than just very strictly bridal. I still want it to be bridal, but I also want it to have a little bit more fun. So that’s kind of what I’m going for. And I just feel like it’s two years of waiting. I deserve two dresses!”

As Fletcher waits for May 2022, she and Rodgers are remodeling a home in Puerto Rico and working on a flip property on the island. As a result, she’s decluttering their Dallas home with the help of resale marketplace Mercari.

“Partnering with Mercari and National Garage Sale Day, I got to declutter that space, find items in my home that I don’t have a place for anymore, and I can sell them,” she told Us. “We’re doing a fun sweepstakes where people can upload photos of their messy spaces to MercariLocalSweeps.com and there will be a winner who will get $3,500 to put towards reimagining that space. And also I get to help them with a little video consultation to bring that space to life again.”