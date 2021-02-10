The power of the final rose. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got real about the pressure Bachelor Nation couples face to stay together during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together,” the season 12 Bachelorette, 30, told Us while promoting the couple’s partnership with Autotrader. “I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends.”

Rodgers, 32, agreed before Fletcher clarified that the twosome doesn’t feel the weight of those expectations “anymore.”

She noted, “Obviously, we’re far past that, but I think in the beginning, there is that sense of pressure.”

Fletcher and Rodgers got engaged during the August 2016 finale of The Bachelorette. While they were set to tie the knot during the summer of 2020, they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pair subsequently rescheduled their wedding for May 2021 but fear their big day will be canceled again.

“We just got a call saying our venue is still at a 10-person capacity, including staff actually,” Fletcher, who said the duo still want their “dream wedding” with all of their friends and family there, told Us.

Rodgers added, “That cuts about the entire guest list!”

“We’re kind of in a weird situation,” Fletcher continued. “We could roll the dice and hope that by May things will open up. But I just don’t feel comfortable with that. I want everyone to feel safe and comfortable and excited to travel.”

While the pair have debated getting married privately and having a reception later, they decided against it.

“What’s a few more months?” Rodgers quipped. “We’re gonna set the record for the longest engagement in reality TV history. We’re gonna have the wedding that we originally wanted to have and safely and so everyone can be there.”

For now, the twosome are focused on helping fans find their perfect car match with Autotrader’s help.

“We’re in a time of love, right? Everyone’s trying to find The One or you found The One and Valentine’s Day is coming up. So Autotrader is doing something unique,” Rodgers told Us. “They put together a curated list of the 12 Best New Cars of 2021 and I think it’s very similar to the way we met, right? JoJo was the Bachelorette, they narrowed it down to 25 guys from all the millions across the country, and they were all from a little different backgrounds and lifestyles. And she found The One, just like Autotrader is making it a little easier to find the right car.”

To make finding your perfect vehicle even more accurate, Autotrader created a Zodiac quiz that pairs shoppers’ zodiac signs to a car from the Best New Cars for 2021 list — which Fletcher used.

“I’m a Scorpio and it turns out that I’m a Ford F-150 match, which, first off, I love that truck,” she said. “I’ve used it so many times in terms of moving and construction. It makes sense. So, it’s pretty accurate.”