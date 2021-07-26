Three dresses for take three?! JoJo Fletcher, who originally planned to marry fiancé Jordan Rodgers in June 2020 and then May 2021, is finally getting back in the wedding groove.

The 30-year-old Bachelor alum, who has yet to announce an official date for her nuptials, spent the weekend in search of the perfect gowns — yes, plural — to celebrate her big day.

And thankfully, the day spent shopping with friends Becca Tilly, who also competed on The Bachelor, and Tanya Rad, was as huge success. In fact, Fletcher, the fashionista that she is, may be walking away with three different dresses.

“So we are on day two of seeing more dresses,” the reality star said via a Sunday, July 25, Instagram Stories, noting that Rodgers, 32, is her “chauffeur” for the shopping spree.

“We survived yesterday. No darkness, it’s good. Today I’m trying on one of the other dresses that I had — I have two dresses for the wedding,” she said.

While two are set in stone, another might be making its way into the wedding repertoire. “Then yesterday I did see another one that I…,” Fletcher said, getting interrupted by Rodgers fake crying. “Anyways yea, so, today’s a new day. We’ll keep you posted.”

Obviously the football quarterback didn’t score an invite to wedding dress try-ons, but he did figure out a good use of his time before picking up his bride to be.

His activity? “Just cry,” he said to Fletcher. She responded: “Why are you crying? Yesterday was such a such a success.”

For proof of a day well spent, Tilly shared a cute boomerang of the trio jumping outside of a bridal shop. “Yesterday was a really great day,” she captioned the Instagram Stories.

The excitement is understandable as the couple has had to push back their wedding date twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Fletcher exclusive told Us Weekly that while her location is confirmed, she planned to pick out a different dress than the one she had chosen for the first time around.

“I plan on actually going and trying on dresses again and I never even picked up my original dress,” she said. “Like the dress that I ordered, it came in during COVID [and] I had not even picked it up yet. Haven’t even seen it.”

She added: “It will be three years old, probably, by the time I Ever get to wear it. So yeah, I might try on dresses again.”