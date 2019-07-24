



Babies on the brain! Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher have a new home in Dallas — and it’s big enough for the Cash Pad stars’ future family.

“That was definitely in the thought process,” the former professional football player, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, July 22.

His wife, 28, added: “We know that this will be our house for the next however many years. Obviously it will be our first house that we’re in once we’re married next year. And so kids could have it at any point after that and we definitely have room.”

The Bachelorette alums, who met and fell in love on season 12 of the ABC show, announced their new homeowner status on Sunday, July 21.

“Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first REAL home together!” Fletcher captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Bring on the stress of picking more perfect white paints— I CANT WAIT!! @jrodgers11 you ready for some construction therapy!?”

She added in the comments: “We bought this house as it was being built so now we get to customize along the way! Should be done in a few months and wedding next year :).”

The sports commentator shared the news as well, writing, “WE BOUGHT OUR FIRST HOUSE TOGETHER!!! (She’s really stuck with me now) Seriously though, we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together. Not only do we have OUR show #CashPad airing this Tuesday, but now we have something we can truly call OURS. The first home we will live in as a married couple next year!! Can’t wait for JoJo to add some of her style and design to the final phase of the build out and move-in in just a few months. We will share much more soon!”

The couple’s show, Cash Pad, premiered on CNBC on Tuesday, July 23. Catch it every Tuesday on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

