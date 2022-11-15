Baby on board! Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson is pregnant with her and husband William Karlsson‘s first child.

“Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson 🥹✨💫,” the former reality star, 30, captioned her Instagram reveal on Monday, November 14. “We are so grateful and excited to share this news and look forward to this next adventure together🥰.”

Ferguson added the hashtags “#pregnancyannouncement” and “#pregnancy” alongside the sweet video, which featured her and the hockey player, 29, playing with their dog. The pooch wore a bandana that read “Big Bro,” and the montage later showed the couple holding ultrasound photos.

“So so happy!!!” fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Lane commented, while the pregnant star’s twin sister, Haley Ferguson, gushed: “You are already so loved baby Karlsson ❤️.”

Caila Quinn, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Nick Burrello, added: “EMILY!! Congratulations 👏👏👏 your baby is going to be so loved! Happy for you.”

Fans met Emily and her sister, 30, during Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor in 2016, but the siblings were both eliminated before the final rose. The Nevada natives later returned for multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Following her stints on the ABC reality franchise, Emily began dating Karlsson in 2017. Three years later, the pro athlete popped the question.

“I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍,” she gushed via Instagram in December 2020. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

Haley sent her sister well-wishes at the time, writing via social media, “Love you weirdos and can’t wait to celebrate when I am home having some serious fomo!”

She didn’t miss out for long, however — Haley announced her engagement to hockey star Oula Palve in May 2021. The “Twinning at Life” podcast cohost exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that she and Emily were “conjoining our bachelorette [party] and bridal shower since we have the same bridal parties.”

The twosome celebrated their bachelorette bashes in Las Vegas in February, and Emily exchanged vows with Karlsson in Sin City five months later.

“It’s my dream wedding because I’m marrying my dream guy,” the bride exclusively gushed to Us in July. “If it’s not him at the altar, I don’t want it!”

Emily’s wedding came one month after her sister tied the knot. “I’m so, so glad we got married on different days,” she explained. “We wanted our weddings to be about just us and our partners since everything else in our life is always done together. It’s nice to be able to have our separate moments since getting married is such a huge life moment.”