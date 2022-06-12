A magical event! Haley Ferguson is a Bachelorette no more after tying the knot with hockey player Oula Palve.

“I’m most looking forward to obviously marrying the man of my dreams but also the first dance and father/daughter dance,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her Saturday, June 11, wedding. “We have a choreographed dance and then my dad agreed to do a mashup dance where we get to kind of show our personality!”

The blushing bride — who first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016 alongside twin Emily Ferguson — wed the hockey player, 30, on Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“We went to look at about three other venues before we chose Resorts World and since Resorts World is newer, the location we picked hasn’t been overdone here in Vegas,” she told Us about picking out their dream venue. “I kind of wanted to be able to create something with Resorts World that Vegas hasn’t seen yet! And I just felt good vibes from the wedding team — they have been so amazing!”

Emily, also 29, stood beside her sister as maid of honor, which Haley called a “no-brainer” decision.

“This is the moment we’ve dreamt about since we were little girls! Having her by my side is such an honor,” Haley gushed to Us. “She has helped me so much that I’m almost sure nothing would have been accomplished without her. I’m very picky to the point where I can’t decide on things and she has kind of been able to bring me down to earth and help me make really tough decisions when it comes to planning.”

In addition to Emily — who got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson in December 2020 — Haley and the Finland native were joined by 75 guests, including Bachelor Nation alums Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell Lane.

“It’s so so amazing to have Amanda and Lauren be here for my wedding day,” Haley said. “I know they both will have to travel to make it, so it means a lot to me to have them there for this special day. I have always remained close to Lauren and Amanda post-show. They were my closest friends while filming and I have loved watching both their love stories unfold.”

For her part, Stanton, 32, announced her engagement to Michael Fogel in December 2021, while Bushnell Lane, 32, wed country singer Chris Lane in October 2019. The pair, who share 12-month-old son Dutton, announced earlier this month they are expecting their second child. Besides Stanton and Bushnell Lane, Haley and her now-husband were surrounded by their loved ones on Saturday, who were surprised by the decor and a special appearance.

The newlyweds arranged for an Elvis Presley impersonator to perform for their guests “because it’s Vegas and you have to” while they all munched on late-night McDonald’s snacks.

The “Twinning at Life” podcast cohost previously announced in May 2021 that Palve had popped the question.

“We had been talking since October 2019 and then I flew out to New York to spend Christmas with him and I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry,” Haley told Us later that month about her man. “He surprised me with tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and wined and dined me. He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

She added at the time: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and where his hockey career will take us. I also can’t wait to plan a wedding with him and celebrate with his family in Finland.”

As the twosome planned their dreamy nuptials, Haley jointly celebrated both her bachelorette party and bridal shower alongside her twin. However, the Twins: Happily Ever After alums declined to throw a double wedding.

“We did think about it for a second but mostly just laughed at the idea,” Haley joked to Us in June, just before her big day. “That’s why we decided to combine everything else … but for the wedding we both wanted to have that special moment to ourselves!”

Leading up to the romantic ceremony, Palve, for his part, was “feeling good” about finally becoming Mr. and Mrs.

“I’ve been a little anxious leading up to the wedding and he said he only feels stressed for me because he wants it to be everything I’ve dreamt of,” Haley said, noting she plans to take his last name once they’re legally wed. “So he’s been my support system during all the planning! He’s so excited to call me his wife and wear a wedding band!”

She continued: “[Me,] I’m feeling good, definitely overwhelmed with a lot of different emotions but overall excited. I’ve had all the feels recently because we’ve been planning for a year and it’s all about to happen! A lot of anticipation leading up to the big day so I’m trying to take a step back and just soak it all up! I cannot wait to be Mrs. Palve.”

