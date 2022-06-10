Babies on the brain! Bachelor Nation star Lauren Bushnell Lane is currently pregnant with her and Chris Lane’s second child — but they’re already thinking ahead to Baby No. 3.

The pair, who wed in 2019, “are finding out [the sex of Baby No. 2] very soon,” the country singer, 37, exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that he’s “excited to find out because I know Lauren is really wanting a girl.” He and Lauren, 32, are the proud parents of son Dutton, 12 months, and are both hoping for a daughter “so we can hopefully potentially stop at two.” He jokes, “We don’t want to get outnumbered here.”

Lane elaborates, “I think if we have a girl … we obviously want what the good Lord wants for us, but at the end of the day, I think it’ll be easier to stop at two, if it is a girl.” However, he claims, “If it ends up being a boy, I’m assuming that we will be trying for a third.”

The Bachelor season 20 alum has documented her second pregnancy on social media, revealing on Wednesday, June 8, that she had been diagnosed with marginal cord insertion.

“She’s been a lot sicker this time around than she was the first go at it. She ended up in the hospital,” Lane tells Us about his wife’s health, making sure to look at the bright side: “And that was a bad day for us, but outside of that, she’s holding it together.”

For her part, Bushnell Lane took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share what exactly had been going on with her pregnancy.

“The first 13 weeks-ish [of my second pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit,” the Bachelor season 20 alum revealed, keeping with her husband’s same sense of positivity. “Thankfully now I am feeling so much better. I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I’m trying to stay optimistic.”

Marginal cord insertion, she explained, happens when the “umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle … [which] can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring.”

The “Ain’t Even Met You Yet” singer tells Us that he’s “sure” Bushnell will “be ready to have this baby out as soon as possible,” putting her due date somewhere between October and early November.

As for Dutton’s thoughts on becoming a big brother, Lane believes “he’s so excited” despite not being able to “truly” understand what’s happening.

“I can’t wait to see his reaction when Baby No. 2 comes home,” the North Carolina native gushes. “They’re gonna be pretty close in age. And I hear when they reach the age of 2, that it’s a little easier because they can just play with each other a lot. So we’ll see.”

In addition to expanding the family with another baby, Lane — who has a new partnership with the My GM Rewards Card — is also eager to add another car or two to the mix.

“We’re already thinking about our next GM purchase,” he tells Us, adding that he’s “throwing out hints right now to my wife, [saying], ‘This would make a great Father’s Day gift to me.’”

