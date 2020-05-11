Back together — ish. When megafans of The Office Susan and John reached out to John Krasinski to let him know they had recreated Jim’s proposal to Pam (Jenna Fisher) from the NBC sitcom, Krasinski, 40, thought of a way to surprise the couple.

The actor revealed during the Sunday, May 10, episode of his YouTube series, Some Good News, that he had been ordained and was surprising them with a Zoom wedding! He had invited the couples’ parents, Fisher, 46, surprised the pair as Susan’s Maid of Honor and Zac Brown zoomed in to sing “The Man Who Loves You the Most” while she “walked” down the aisle.

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” the Quiet Place star then said after the pair tied the knot. With that, he recreated the iconic wedding dance sequence from Jim and Pam’s nuptials in season 6 of the show.

Fischer, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton all zoomed into the chat, doing their signature moves over video. Just as in the episode, Chris Brown‘s “Forever” played in the background.

“John and Susan, Congratulations! Thank you so much for being a part of this,” Krasinski said at the end of the video. “You’re not only good sports and a beautiful couple, but you also represent all the other beautiful couples in the world who are going through the exact same thing. So, we here at SGN are here for you and we’re here for them.”

This isn’t the first time Krasinski has brought on his former costars. Carell, 57, joined the first episode of Some Good News in March to talk about the 15th anniversary of the series. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” the Crazy, Stupid, Love star said. “It’s pretty cool.”