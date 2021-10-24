Take it to the ice! When the temperatures begin to cool, there is one sport that celebrity fans can’t get enough of: hockey!

Stars including Carrie Underwood and Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson have a special connection to the sport because their significant others are professional hockey players.

The Grammy winner has rooted for her husband, Mike Fisher, throughout his career, which began in 1999. After the couple tied in the knot in 2010, Underwood became a staple at his games, especially once he was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011.

“Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” the American Idol alum wrote via Instagram in August 2017 after Fisher announced his retirement.

The Canada native, however, returned to the ice in January 2018 to help the Preds make a run at the Stanley Cup. He officially left the NHL four months later.

“You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years … you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud!” Underwood gushed in honor of Fisher’s final game.

Ferguson sang praises for her fiancé, William Karlsson, ahead of his 2019 season with the Las Vegas Knights.

“Hockey is back🏒 I love watching the love and passion these guys have for this sport,” she captioned an Instagram snap cuddling her man at the arena in October of that year. “Their hard work and dedication will always pay off. Praying for a great hockey season and mostly for the health and happiness of all these players and their families❤️.”

Kristin Cavallari, for her part, has always been a fan of the grueling game and shared her love of the sport with her “lil hockey fans” in October 2021. The Laguna Beach alum, who shares sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor with estranged husband Jay Cutler, documented the family outing via her Instagram Story at the time.

“I grew up going to hockey games and they’re some of my favorite memories,” she captioned a photo of her children looking up at the Nashville team’s mascot. “Really thankful and happy I get to share and experience that with my kids, too.”

Scroll down to see which celebrities love going to hockey games and which teams they support: