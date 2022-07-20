It all started in the DMs! Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson began seeing each other after the former Bachelor contestant decided to shoot her shot with the hockey player on social media.

“He got traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and we’ve never had any professional sports team in Las Vegas. I knew nothing about hockey and just thought it was a cool sport,” she shared with BachelorNation.com in April 2022. “It’s just such a weird story, I think it’s so weird that you can meet someone on social media by sending them a DM and now I’m marrying him.”

The Vegas native noted that after they shared a conversation in their DMs, they decided to meet in person. “I met up with him and we have been inseparable ever since,” she shared. “He always wanted to be around me, anytime I left the house he’d ask when I was coming back. He’s from Sweden and I just thought it must be because European guys are so nice.”

The former ABC personality reflected on her first date with Karlsson in a November 2021 Instagram post with a series of adorable selfies. “4 years ago today I walked into a bar to meet this stud….🤍 the rest is history✨” she captioned the post. “[L]ove you with all my heart babe. 4 years down & forever to go!”

Alongside her twin sister, Haley Ferguson, Emily competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. Both sisters subsequently appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while Emily began seeing Karlsson in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for season 6 of BiP in 2019.

After finding her Swedish-born beau, Emily showed her support for the National Hockey League player at his games.

“The Vegas Golden Knights continue to CREATE HISTORY💛🖤,’ Emily captioned a December 2018 Instagram pic of herself and Karlsson after his game. The style maven rocked a jean jacket with “Karlsson” written across the back and paired the look with black jeans and gold booties while the centerman looked dapper in a gray suit and black loafers.

The Golden Knights, unfortunately, lost the Stanley Cup in the final round against the Washington Capitals, but Emily was still a proud partner. “[S]o proud of this team and this man beside me. Onto the next one🏒,” she concluded her post.

In addition to hockey-centered pics, Emily often shares moments from their journey of love via Instagram, posting snaps of the pair on vacations, celebrations, family events and more.

Some of their best times together were the simple, laid-back ones, including outings with their adorable dog, Obi. “A picnic date with my little family 💕,” Emily captioned a sweet pic of herself, Karlsson and their pup, enjoying a day outside together.

The blonde beauty and her man were enjoying an outing together with Obi back in December 2021 when Karlsson popped the question.

“One year ago today I said yes to the love of my life while wearing sweatpants 🤍 (I promised myself after this day I’d buy cuter pajamas to wear but nothing has changed),” the influencer captioned a photo of the actual proposal in December 2021. “[I]n less than a year we will officially be husband & wife 🤯 can’t wait to say I DO!!! Love you forever and ever and ever @larswilliamkarlsson 💍.”

Since saving the date, Emily revealed her wedding plans to BachelorNation.com in September 2021. “I’ve dreamt about this day my entire life, ever since I was a little girl,” the franchise star told the website. “We’ve nailed down some of the most important details and I can’t wait to be a bride.”

She continued: “I want it to be very Cinderella-like. I want it to be so dreamy and I want it to feel royal. I want it to be big! I want it to be grand and over the top. I’m extra! I love glitter, I love sparkle, I love everything about Cinderella.”

Emily kept those visions in mind when planning both her bachelorette party and bridal shower, which she shared with twin sister Haley. The other Bachelor in Paradise alum became engaged to Oula Palve in May 2021.

Emily and sister Haley kicked off their joint wedding season with a joint bach bash in Sin City. “We celebrated our bachelorette in our hometown of Viva Las Vegas!” the sisters told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The twins were joined by about 20 of their closest pals, starting the weekend off with a Luke Bryan concert and some dancing.

“We stayed up until 2 a.m. just having fun and chatting and the girls made us a surprise video of all our funniest memories with them so it was definitely sweet and a good laugh!” the siblings told Us.

Saturday morning brought some much-needed pampering at a spa while the nighttime festivities began with karaoke. The ladies then headed to a nightclub where they partied the night away and got hyped for their future nuptials.

In May 2022, the sisters again shared a joint celebration, this time with family and friends in a gorgeous bridal shower. “We had a backyard shower at Emily’s house where a few of our bridesmaids helped us set up a long table for brunch,” Haley told Us at the time.

She continued: “It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love. It made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us. We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It’s so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time.”

Prior to their upcoming wedding date, Emily and her future husband embraced the Sin City way by obtaining a wedding license in “the wedding capital of the world.”

“Viva Las Vegas!” Emily captioned a video of herself and Karlsson arriving at the Vegas Wedding Capital to get their license. The pair were greeted by an Elvis impersonator and a Las Vegas Golden Knights mascot for the occasion.

“Thank you @vegasweddingcapital for this very memorable moment getting our marriage license today!” the blushing bride concluded her post as she and her hubby-to-be prepared for their big day.

Scroll through below for a timeline of their relationship: