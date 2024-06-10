Bachelor Nation star Emily Ferguson announced she and husband William Karlsson are expecting their second baby.

“Our family is growing 🥰 Baby Karlsson #2 is joining us in December and we couldn’t be happier 🤍,” Ferguson wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8, alongside several photos of her, Karlsson and their son, Beckham, 12 months. In the photos, the family posed together on a picnic blanket with the sonograms of baby No. 2.

“Beckham is going to be the BEST Big Brother 🥹,” Ferguson’s caption continued.

Her comments section was flooded with congratulations from friends and family, including from her twin sister, Haley Ferguson, who commented, “I CANNOT WAIT!!!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍.”

Emily and Karlsson’s announcement comes just over a year after they welcomed Beckham into their family in May 2023. “Beckham William Karlsson 💚 born May 12th,2023 at 1:33am,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram after his birth. “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know🥰.”

Emily made her Bachelor Nation debut in season 20 of The Bachelor, in which Ben Higgins was the leading man. She and Haley made history as the first identical twins to compete in the same season of The Bachelor.

“Honestly, we tried to be different, but we just can’t,” Emily exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2017 of her and Haley’s relationship. “We’re not good at that.”

Haley was eventually eliminated by Higgins before Emily. However, both sisters went on to join seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. It wasn’t until after filming wrapped on the fourth season of BiP that Emily met Swedish hockey player Karlsson.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021 and tied the knot in summer 2022. While Haley married her own hockey player husband, Oula Palve, in June 2022, Emily and Karlsson wed the following month.

“I’m so, so glad we got married on different days,” Emily told Us in July 2022. “We wanted our weddings to be about just us and our partners since everything else in our life is always done together. It’s nice to be able to have our separate moments since getting married is such a huge life moment.”

By the time they got married, Emily and Karlsson had already been thinking about having children and growing their family for some time. “We’ve been ready for kids for a while now,” she said at the time. “We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding. We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens and we will be so happy.”