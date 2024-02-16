Your account
Celebrity News

Bachelor Nation Stars Who Married or Dated Professional Athletes After the Show

By
Bachelor Nation Stars Who Dated or Married Professional Athletes After the Show
6
Emily Ferguson and William KarlssonGabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Emily Ferguson, Sydney Warner (née Hightower) and more Bachelor Nation stars traded in their roses for jerseys with their significant others’ numbers after the show.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have produced several happily ever afters — but many former contestants didn’t find love until they left the Bachelor Nation bubble. Emily and her twin sister, Haley Ferguson, for example, left season 20 of The Bachelor as single ladies.

The twosome eventually found The One in their respective hockey player husbands. Emily wed Las Vegas Golden Knights star William Karlsson in July 2022 while Haley married Finnish hockey player Oula Palve one month prior.

Sydney married San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in June 2022, two years after appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Sydney rooted for her husband while pregnant with their first child during Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 as he played against the Kansas City Chiefs. (The 49ers lost in overtime, 25-22.)

amazon-gegekoko-oversized-t-shirt

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation stars have either dated or married professional athletes since leaving the ABC franchise:

