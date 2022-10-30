There’s nothing like a Bachelor wedding! Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt celebrated their nuptials in style — with many of her Bachelor Nation pals.

“@madiprew is officially a married woman! One of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever seen! 🥂,” Raven Gates — who attended alongside husband Adam Gottschalk — captioned a Sunday, October 30, Instagram carousel. “Congrats to Grant & Madi: Now go live happily ever after 😘.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 4 alums, who wed in April 2021, were not the only ABC reality TV personalities to score invites to the 26-year-old bride’s special day in Dallas. Natasha Parker, Sydney Warner (née Hightower), Victoria Fuller, Kelley Flanagan, Jasmine Nguyen and Hannah Ann Sluss also documented Prewett’s wedding ceremony and reception via their respective social media pages. (Aside from Gates and Gottschalk, both 31, most of the Bachelor Nation alums in attendance met the Alabama native during Peter Weber’s season.)

“It’s like heaven knew I needed you,” the Made for This Moment author gushed via Instagram on Saturday, October 29, of her wedding photos.

Prewett and billionaire Kenny Troutt’s son were first linked earlier this year, before Grant proposed in July during a beach getaway.

“Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do,” the former basketball player gushed of her private romance in May. “The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Prior to marrying Grant, Prewett was the runner-up on the 31-year-old airline pilot’s season of The Bachelor. While Weber proposed to Sluss, 26, he called off their engagement after realizing he still had feelings for the Auburn University grad. The twosome split days after taping After the Final Rose.

“I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me,” Prewett exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2020 of dating, noting she wanted a partner who shared her same beliefs. “I guess someone who is passionate about something, someone who knows who he is and knows his purpose. Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can.”

She added at the time: “I know we’ve talked a lot about, you know, growing our faith, but it’s really important to me in all areas of my life to continue to grow. So, I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself.”

As Prewett and Grant continue to grow together, her Bachelor Nation pals had a blast at her romantic nuptials this weekend. Scroll below to see more photos: